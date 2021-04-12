Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home in posh Joburg suburb

The high court in Johannesburg has ordered that a group of people who “hijacked” a multimillion-rand vacant house in Dunkeld West were unlawfully evicted and can return to stay there, for now.

Non-profit human rights lawyers the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) took the case of the house invaders - about 50 of whom were evicted by the Red Ants on April 6, leaving their property on the pavement - to court.

The court ruled, “It is declared that the applicants' eviction from their homes at 21 Bompas Street, Dunkeld West, also known as erf 113 Dunkeld West, Johannesburg, is unlawful.”

The court instructed that the property of the current house occupants be returned to the premises.

Seri took on the case, saying the evictions had occurred without a court order and therefore violated section 26 (3) of the constitution, which says no person may be evicted from their home without a court order being issued.