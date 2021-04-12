Helenvale poets paint pictures with words

Group of writers publishes eighth collection

PREMIUM

Charné Williams dreams of being a published poet — and thanks to the Helenvale Poets group her dream may just become a reality.



With the work of other poets from Helenvale, her poems now feature in the latest collection titled Helenvale Stars, launched recently at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum...

