Helenvale poets paint pictures with words
Group of writers publishes eighth collection
Charné Williams dreams of being a published poet — and thanks to the Helenvale Poets group her dream may just become a reality.
With the work of other poets from Helenvale, her poems now feature in the latest collection titled Helenvale Stars, launched recently at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum...
