Fraud alert! DStv warns about these four scams targeting customers
Broadcast satellite service DStv says it has seen a surge in the number of scams targeting its customers in recent weeks and has urged them to be vigilant.
The company said scammers have been targeting its consumers through hoax e-mails or SMS, among others, claiming they have won a huge prize for a DStv competition they did not enter.
“Scammers use various tactics to either defraud customers of their money or to get customers’ personal information,” it said.
“MultiChoice will never request your personal details via e-mail or SMS — please do not hand over your personal information to anyone claiming to be from DStv.
“Also, do not make payments directly to an individual claiming they are from MultiChoice or DStv.”
The company said scammers were also preying on the unemployed with fake recruitment ads for MultiChoice that are doing the rounds on social media and the internet.
Here are four scams the company warned to look out for.
Phishing/gift card scam
Customers receive an e-mail informing them that they’ve won a cash gift card or huge sums of prize money from a MultiChoice competition, or that they’re being rewarded huge sums of money for being loyal DStv customers. The e-mail then asks the customer to provide their personal details so they can claim the prize.
'Final notice' scam
Some DStv customers have received an SMS claiming to be from DStv demanding payment for a DStv Explora account. It threatens action if payment is not made immediately and includes banking details.
“This SMS is not from DStv. Please do not make payment into any bank account or through any link supplied,” said the company.
Job advertisement post on social media
DStv warned of dangerous scams disguised as recruitment ads for MultiChoice.
“One of our suppliers who recruits on our behalf, Afrizan, does use Facebook and Twitter to advertise roles. Every advert has a reference number which can be verified against opportunities posted to the Afrizan website.
“Please note neither MultiChoice nor its suppliers will ever offer to drive you to an interview. Please be vigilant.”
Premium upgrade scam
DStv said scammers are also approaching its customers offering them premium upgrades. They offer DStv Premium for a fixed one-off fee per year, where the customer pays the fee directly to the scammer.
“Please be aware you can upgrade your DStv account online at any time, do not believe anyone claiming to upgrade your account on your behalf. Always make your payments directly to MultiChoice,” DStv said.
Lastly, the company warned customers, and the public at large, about installation scams: “Scammers posing as DStv accredited installers are offering customers unrealistic services like free package upgrades or free DStv for life for a minimal one-off fee.”
Other scams to look out for
There is a new bank scam which leaves victims broke and feeling vulnerable. Fraudsters play a psychological game to make clients trust them and then clean them out.
TshisaLIVE editor Karishma Thakurdin was a victim of such a scam last year, and she lost thousands. An “Absa consultant” called her to warn about a “suspicious debit order” from a company called “Big Five”. The “consultant” said the call was to verify if she had any dealings with the company.
Read the full story here and see tips to avoid getting scammed.
