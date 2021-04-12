Employee raped at gunpoint in Zwide old age home

PREMIUM

An employee at a frail care centre in Zwide was held at gunpoint and raped early on Sunday, leaving the elderly residents at the home traumatised and fearing for their lives.



The two attackers forced their way into the Ekuphumleni Home for the Aged at about 1am, when they came face to face with their victim...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.