Dr Sindi asked her family not to share personal goodbye messages sent to loved ones

The family of medical doctor and former radio host Sindi van Zyl said they will not share personal goodbye messages she sent her loved ones. The family said this on Sunday in a statement shared via her official Twitter account.

“The Duchess of Healing, Dr Sindi Van Zyl, is now truly at rest. She has been a beacon of love and light, a beautiful soul who loved and gave endlessly with grace and kindness.

“Sindi requested that we don’t post any personal goodbye messages she sent to those close to her. The one thing she prided herself in was that people from anywhere and everywhere were able to share their deepest thoughts with her,” said the Van Zyl family.