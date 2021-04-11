Desperate family calls for volunteers to help find missing father
A Nelson Mandela Bay family, desperate for answers after father-of-two Adriaan Scheepers mysteriously vanished from his Sherwood home seven months ago, have organised a search party to comb through the city at the weekend in a desperate attempt to find their loved one.
As time has lapsed, any hope of finding Scheepers alive has also diminished...
