Desperate family calls for volunteers to help find missing father

A Nelson Mandela Bay family, desperate for answers after father-of-two Adriaan Scheepers mysteriously vanished from his Sherwood home seven months ago, have organised a search party to comb through the city at the weekend in a desperate attempt to find their loved one.



As time has lapsed, any hope of finding Scheepers alive has also diminished...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.