Man dies in Kariega shack fire

Police in Kariega have opened an inquest docket after a burnt body was discovered in a Moeggesukkel informal settlement home on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said at around 8:30pm police responded to a complaint of a shack that was engulfed in flames.

Swart said when police arrived at the scene, the fire department was already there and they had managed to put out the blaze.

She said the burnt remains of a 54-year-old man was discovered under debris.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage, Swart said.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until a formal identification has been completed.

