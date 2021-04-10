Man dies after bakkie crashes into wall of Westering home
A man died on Saturday afternoon when he allegedly drove head on into a boundary wall of a house in Westering in Gqeberha.
A passenger who had been travelling in the same vehicle sustained injuries to his face...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.