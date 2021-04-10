Dr Sindi dies aged 45 after two-month fight for life in hospital
The family of popular Johannesburg doctor and DJ Sindi van Zyl announced her death on Saturday.
The Kaya FM presenter, who had been in hospital since February, was unable to celebrate her 45th birthday a week ago.
The family statement said: “The Van Zyl family humbly thank everyone who stood together with them recently to help raise funds for Sindi’s hospital bill, in addition to the national outpour of prayer, love and support for her.
“Sadly she passed away on Saturday morning, April 10, in Johannesburg while in hospital.
“Affectionately known by her friends and family, she was a great doctor, true friend and sister. Her love for family, friends, work and community is well known.
“Sindi always offered support and great advice to educate those around her. Not only was she a beacon of love and light on her Kaya FM show ‘Sidebar with Sindi’ and all her social media platforms, but she genuinely loved and gave endlessly to all she knew with grace and kindness. She modelled the love and grace that she knew in Jesus.
“She leaves behind her dear husband Marinus and beautiful kids, Nandi and Manie.
“The family humbly request that you respect their need for privacy as they go through this difficult period of grieving, and ask that you keep them in your prayers.
“They are deeply thankful for all the personal messages of love and support. They are felt and appreciated.”
The statement said details of a memorial service and funeral will be confirmed at a later stage.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
