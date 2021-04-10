News

Dozens burned alive in Congo bus crash

By Hereward Holland - 10 April 2021
Videos shared on social media showed the vehicle on its side, its undercarriage burning and fruit spilled across the road.
About 40 passengers were burned alive when a bus overturned and caught fire in western Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, an official said.

The accident occurred near the village of Kiwawa, a six-hour drive east of the capital Kinshasa, Kwilu province governor Willy Itshundala said.

"Almost nothing can be recovered," Itshundala told Reuters by telephone. "Out of 31 survivors, nine are seriously injured."

Videos shared on social media showed the vehicle on its side, its undercarriage burning and fruit spilled across the road. Reuters was not able to verify the footage.

Reuters

