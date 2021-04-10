Dangerous Coffee Bay road hurting tourism, costing jobs
There is sometimes no way of keeping left on the road to Coffee Bay because there is very little left of the road.
And while lives are threatened, so too is the entire tourism industry at the end of the road...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.