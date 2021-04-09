Taxi industry to increase fares due to fuel price hike

The minibus taxi industry, the lifeblood of the SA economy which transports more than 16 million people a day, plans to hike fares for the first time since 2019 to make up for higher petrol prices, potentially dealing a blow to consumer confidence left battered by the pandemic-induced economic crisis.

“Our view is that the current increase in petrol prices has opened the possibility of a fare increase that cannot be avoided. The industry is still reeling from the impact of Covid-19 on its operations,” said Thabiso Molelekwa, spokesperson of the SA National Taxi Council, the sector’s largest representative body and one of the country’s largest industry organisations.

Molelekwa’s comments to Business Day come in the week when motorists in Gauteng started buying a litre of petrol at a record price of R17.32 on Wednesday after the Central Energy Fund announced hikes of R1/l for the higher-octane fuel last week.

The taxi fare increases, which are likely to be implemented in June, could further squeeze low-income consumers, many of whom spend the bulk of their money on transport and at grocery chains for food as they battle job losses and high household debt.

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine said the impact on consumer confidence will depend on the size of the increases.

“It will depend on how much the taxi industry increases their fares. If they increase them say by 3% to 4% in line with inflation, they won’t have a dramatic effect on the overall economy. But if the increases are more than 20%, they will have a huge impact on ordinary consumers,” said Jammine.