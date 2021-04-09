Cow saved from certain death
Animal rights volunteers and police prevent Helenvale mob from killing animal for the pot
Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) volunteers and community sector policing members shielded a cow from a group of armed residents in a bid to protect it from being slaughtered and served for supper.
The roaming cow had found its way into a garden in Barcelona, Helenvale, when it was confronted by the mob, apparently adamant the animal would be killed for dinner...
