1,300 new Covid-19 cases and 62 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

SA recorded 1,366 new Covid-19 cases and 62 deaths in the past 24 hours up to Thursday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

This means there have been 1,554,975 total infections and 53,173 fatalities recorded across the country. The new cases came from 35,874 tests at a positivity rate of 3.8%.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 30 were in the North West, 11 were in the Free State, eight were in Gauteng, five were in both the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga, two were in KwaZulu-Natal and one was in the Eastern Cape. There were no deaths recorded in the Western Cape and Limpopo in the past 24 hours.