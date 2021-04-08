UCT launches investigation into academic's lecture on Adolf Hitler

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has launched an investigation into comments made by an academic who said Adolf Hitler “committed no crime”.

In a pre-recorded lecture shared online with first-year political science students, Lwazi Lushaba, a lecturer in the department of political studies at the institution, said: “Hitler committed no crime. All Hitler did was to do to white people what white people had normally reserved for black people.”

The German dictator, one of the most reviled figures in history, orchestrated the deaths of six million Jews during the Holocaust in World War 2, between 1941 and 1945.

Lushaba’s comments came days before Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah) is observed by South African Jews on Friday.

TimesLIVE has seen a 12-second clip of the video.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the institution “notes with grave concern” the comments allegedly made by a staff member during an online class.

“We are verifying all the facts. In the meantime, the university is clear that all brutalities of genocide constitute both formal crimes against humanity and ongoing sources of pain. We distance ourselves very strongly from any other view.”