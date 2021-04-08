Two nabbed after man robbed in Newton Park

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint in Newton Park.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the 35-year-old complainant had been walking along Second Avenue at about 5pm on Wednesday when the men, aged 24 and 27, approached him.

“He was approached and robbed by the two suspects at knifepoint,” Beetge said.

“They ran off in the direction of Korsten after taking his cellphone and cash.

“The victim ran after them, and as they entered Korsten at Highfield Road, patrolling police spotted the commotion.”

The complainant pointed out the suspects to the police, who gave chase. The two suspects were apprehended in Highfield Road.

Beetge said the officers had found the complainant’s cellphone and cash, as well as a knife and screwdriver, in the suspects’ possession.

The complainants’ belongings were returned to him and the suspects were detained.

He said the community should take care to keep valuable items out of sight when walking alone.

“Openly typing on the phone in public spaces is a distraction and criminals use this to their advantage to commit crimes like robberies.”

