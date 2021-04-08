SA records fewer road deaths this Easter weekend compared to 2019

Preliminary figures released on Thursday show there were 189 crashes resulting in 235 deaths recorded during the Easter weekend.

Releasing these figures, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said this was a reduction compared to the death toll recorded in 2019, when there were 193 crashes resulting in 260 deaths.

The department did not take the 2020 numbers into consideration because there was a hard lockdown which restricted interprovincial travel and movement between districts.

“This means that we have made headway in reducing the number of crashes in general and fatalities in particular. The number of crashes has been reduced by 2.1% while fatalities came down by 9.6%," Mbalula said.

This was despite the fact that there was growth in both the population in general and the vehicle population in particular.