Nervous breakdown halts Thornhill killers’ sentencing
German pair's hearing postponed to July after Adler unable to continue
Convicted murderer and fraudster Kristina Adler broke down as sentencing proceedings were about to begin in the high court in Gqeberha on Thursday, bringing the protracted trial to a standstill.
This prompted an infuriated state advocate Marius Stander to bring an application to separate the proceedings of Adler and her former common-law husband, Jens Leunberg, so that presentencing arguments for Leunberg could continue...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.