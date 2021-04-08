Nervous breakdown halts Thornhill killers’ sentencing

German pair's hearing postponed to July after Adler unable to continue

Convicted murderer and fraudster Kristina Adler broke down as sentencing proceedings were about to begin in the high court in Gqeberha on Thursday, bringing the protracted trial to a standstill.



This prompted an infuriated state advocate Marius Stander to bring an application to separate the proceedings of Adler and her former common-law husband, Jens Leunberg, so that presentencing arguments for Leunberg could continue...

