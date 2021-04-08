Khulile Jacobs’ Duncan Village project gives hope to the youth

Determined to address the various challenges facing the youth of Duncan Village, East London resident Khulile Jacobs has made it his mission to empower and mentor youngsters.



Jacobs, who founded non-profit organisation the Duncan Village Youth Developmental Initiative in 2010, has established a series of programmes geared towards uplifting the youth.



The initiative — which started with one mentorship programme — now has more than 150 youngsters taking part in five different programmes.



From providing digital skills and career advice to anti-substance abuse and art development programmes, the initiative aims to develop and support the youth in various spheres of life.



“Our main role is to advocate for youth development and the collaboration and/or partnership approach in the regard,” said Jacobs, who attributes his drive to help others to his late grandmother and parents.

“My main inspiration for this kind of work comes from my late grandmother and both my parents.

“My late father always used to encourage me to dream and set myself goals with no limits and boundaries.



“He always used to say, ‘you can achieve anything and everything’," said Jacobs, 33, who grew up in Mdantsane and Ziphunzana.



