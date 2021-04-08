News

Guesthouse: red flags 'ignored'

Owner previously warned of possible gas leak, family claims

By Riaan Marais and Kathryn Kimberley - 08 April 2021

At least five people blacked out or suffered severe side-effects while staying at a Kareedouw guesthouse before the deaths of newly engaged couple Mari Hoon and Jean Vosloo, whose bodies were discovered in a shower at the establishment.

But their warnings allegedly fell on deaf ears...

