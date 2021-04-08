Cyril Ramaphosa launches veiled attack on Magashule at Maxeke memorial

The gloves are off

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa came out guns blazing on Wednesday, taking a barely veiled swipe at party secretary-general Ace Magashule by effectively labelling him ill-disciplined.



Ramaphosa did not mince his words at an event in Alice commemorating struggle icon Charlotte Maxeke, who he described as a dedicated and disciplined ANC member who always acted in the best interest of the party...

