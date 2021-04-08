Cyril Ramaphosa launches veiled attack on Magashule at Maxeke memorial
The gloves are off
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa came out guns blazing on Wednesday, taking a barely veiled swipe at party secretary-general Ace Magashule by effectively labelling him ill-disciplined.
Ramaphosa did not mince his words at an event in Alice commemorating struggle icon Charlotte Maxeke, who he described as a dedicated and disciplined ANC member who always acted in the best interest of the party...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.