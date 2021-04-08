Beauty queen Maqubela on runway to success
East London model Asandiswa Maqubela, 17, wants to share her journey of becoming a model with her peers.
The Grade 11 George Randell High pupil began modelling at 14, where she was encouraged and inspired by her elder sister, Noluvuyo...
