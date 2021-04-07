Port authority's move to Bay ‘revolutionary’

Mayor hails staff’s arrival at new Ngqura head office

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga welcomed the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) to its new Port of Ngqura head office on Wednesday, saying the move was revolutionary.



The relocation, he said, had the potential to transform the economy of not only the metro, but the Eastern Cape as a whole...

