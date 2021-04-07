Nelson Mandela Bay designer fuses India with Africa in new range
Intricate beadwork, shweshwe designs and silk tell a cross-cultural story
Celebrated Indian dancer Verushka Pather, originally from Gqeberha but now living in Ballito, is fusing the cultures she loves in a vibrant African-inspired clothing range.
The internationally-renowned Bharata Natyam dancer, whose art has taken her around the world to perform for leaders such as the Dalai Lama and the late Nelson Mandela, has taken her creativity a step further with Khanya Designs...
