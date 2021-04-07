Helen Zille’s new book hits #1 on Amazon for pre-release sales

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille is beaming with excitement after her latest book, Stay Woke — Go Broke, hit number one on Amazon’s best-seller list before its release.

Zille shared the news on social media on Tuesday.

The book is set to be in stores and online on April 26 and retails for $11,49 (about R167).

“Well this is fantastic news. Would never have expected this. Obviously the right topic at the right time,” Zille said.