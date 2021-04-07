Guesthouse owner arrested in Kareedouw ‘shower murder’

Humansdorp police have made a breakthrough in the investigation into the death of two people whose bodies were found in the shower of a guesthouse they were staying at almost a year ago.



Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said on Tuesday the owner of the Kliphuis Guesthouse on Zuuranys farm, about 17km outside Kareedouw, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.