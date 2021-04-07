Gqeberha ex-barman guilty of culpable homicide and drunk driving after running over elderly cyclist
Wheels of justice turn in family’s favour
A Gqeberha bartender who knocked a grandfather off his bicycle while driving drunk in Walmer, had been on the brink of securing a plea deal when — after a year in hospital — his victim died.
The deal would have seen Ricky du Preez get a slap on the wrist for a reckless and negligent driving conviction, but on Tuesday — four years after the horror crash — Du Preez, 32, was finally convicted of culpable homicide and drunk driving after pleading guilty to the charges...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.