Gqeberha ex-barman guilty of culpable homicide and drunk driving after running over elderly cyclist

Wheels of justice turn in family’s favour

By Devon Koen - 07 April 2021

A Gqeberha bartender who knocked a grandfather off his bicycle while driving drunk in Walmer, had been on the brink of securing a plea deal when — after a year in hospital — his victim died.

The  deal would have seen Ricky du Preez get a slap on the wrist for a reckless and negligent driving conviction, but  on Tuesday — four years after the horror crash — Du Preez, 32, was finally convicted of culpable homicide and drunk driving after pleading guilty to the charges...

