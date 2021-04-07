Gqeberha ex-barman guilty of culpable homicide and drunk driving after running over elderly cyclist

Wheels of justice turn in family’s favour

A Gqeberha bartender who knocked a grandfather off his bicycle while driving drunk in Walmer, had been on the brink of securing a plea deal when — after a year in hospital — his victim died.



The deal would have seen Ricky du Preez get a slap on the wrist for a reckless and negligent driving conviction, but on Tuesday — four years after the horror crash — Du Preez, 32, was finally convicted of culpable homicide and drunk driving after pleading guilty to the charges...

