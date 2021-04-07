Farmers want to pump ‘empty’ Kouga Dam

But irrigation board pours cold water on ambitious plan

PREMIUM

Farmers downstream from the Kouga Dam believe water lying under the dam’s 3% “empty” mark can be pumped into the channels that feed irrigation systems along the Gamtoos River Valley.



However, the Gamtoos Irrigation Board (GIB) said it was not that simple because a number of factors needed to be considered, while the dam now stands just above 5% capacity...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.