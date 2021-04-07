Environment department probes hyena shooting
Investigation comes amid claims there was no intention to dart animal
The provincial environment department will be investigating the incident in which a protected brown hyena was shot dead in the Seaview Predator Park.
The animal was shot on March 29 when, according to park management, it charged a staff member...
