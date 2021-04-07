Durban snake catcher saves mama python from being cattle herder’s lunch

Well-known Durban snake catcher Nick Evans had his hands full after being called in to catch a python in the Osindisweni area in KwaZulu-Natal.

A cattle herder had caught the python and apparently planned to eat it, but a resident convinced him not to and called Evans instead.

The herder also discovered eggs in the python’s den.

Evans found the snake in bad condition in a bucket. It was about 3.5m long.

The snake catcher said he was worried about the state of the eggs.