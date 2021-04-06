Traffic officers on trailer were putting up signs on M4, metro says

Defending cellphone footage showing traffic officers hitching a ride on a trailer on the M4, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Tuesday said this was standard practice.



Acting traffic and licensing director Eric Tiso said there was nothing wrong with what the officials did as they were setting up markers along the freeway in preparation for a roadblock...

