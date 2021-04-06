Students set up fiery blockade at MUT entrance

The campaign, which kicked off on March 15, is aimed at forcing the department of higher education to meet students' demands of:

scrapping historical debt and financial exclusion;

providing free registration, computers and data for students; and

increasing government funding for tertiary education.

MUT spokesperson Bheki Hlophe said a statement would be issued.

Metro police spokesperson Supt Zama Dlamini said: “Our metro police as well as SAPS are at MUT. The students are protesting and both lanes coming in and going out on Mangosuthu Road were closed due to dirt being burnt on the roadway.”

She said while the roads are opened for now it is advisable for motorists to find alternative routes if possible.

TimesLIVE