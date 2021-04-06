Stop succession speculation and give Zulu royal family space, says Buthelezi
Speculation over who will succeed the late Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has the potential to create “conflict and disquiet” for the grieving royal family.
That’s the word from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation.
On Tuesday he appealed for speculation and conjecture over the royal successor to stop.
“Since the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, the royal family has kept the nation informed every step of the way on matters related to the king’s succession.
“However, despite this, there is a continued stream of pontification and speculation through the media by academics and apparent experts on what might be happening within the royal family.
The royal family asks again to be given the space to mourn.Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
“This has the capacity, wittingly or unwittingly, to create conflict and disquiet. The royal family therefore asks again to be given the space to mourn.”
Buthelezi appealed for respect.
“We appeal to those who have opinions on the matter of succession to show respect for the late king and for the grieving family, and to refrain from stirring up speculation.
“The nation may rest assured the family is dealing with all necessary matters and will take them to finality. It is preferable, however, that this process be accomplished without the unnecessary distress of misleading conjectures.”
King Goodwill Zwelithini died last month of illnesses related to Covid-19 and was buried in Nongoma.
Two weeks ago, Buthelezi announced that after a marathon meeting of members of the Zulu royal family and the late king’s lawyers at KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini had been made regent of the Zulu nation.
He said she becomes the regent in an “interregnum” until an official successor is named.
He said an official three-month mourning period had been declared, adding that there should be no expectation of a new king when it comes to an end.
