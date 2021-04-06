Rare brown hyena set for rewilding after Seaview drama

Load-shedding leads to escape from predator park

PREMIUM

A brown hyena looks set to start a new life back in the wild after she returned to the Seaview Predator Park, from where she and her mate escaped a week ago.



The park said on Sunday while the male had to be shot, the female — having spent some time in the suburb of Clarendon Marine, where she caused some alarm and popped up on social media — had returned to the park of her own accord...

