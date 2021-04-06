Oyster company sues Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for R34m

Zwembesi Farming claims losses were result of sewage pollution that city negligently pumped into Bay

PREMIUM

Algoa Bay oyster farmer Zwembesi Farms is suing the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for R34m for loss of income after its oysters were polluted by sewage that, the company alleges, was negligently discharged by the metro.



This emerged last week when acting city manager Mandla George sought approval from the council to defend the matter at the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.