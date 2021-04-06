Oyster company sues Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for R34m
Zwembesi Farming claims losses were result of sewage pollution that city negligently pumped into Bay
Algoa Bay oyster farmer Zwembesi Farms is suing the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for R34m for loss of income after its oysters were polluted by sewage that, the company alleges, was negligently discharged by the metro.
This emerged last week when acting city manager Mandla George sought approval from the council to defend the matter at the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.