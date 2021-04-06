NMU computer science department recruited for worldwide climate change project

A dozen universities from around the world are tackling climate change through a new initiative, Project Arcc — and Nelson Mandela University is on board.



NMU, through its computing sciences department, responded to a call issued by the British Council, and recently received the exciting news that, of the 480 submissions made, its was one of just 14 that had been approved...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.