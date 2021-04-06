New book spotlights marvellous sharks off SA coast

Marine biologist David Ebert documents little-known species

PREMIUM

Their names are as marvellous as their lives are mysterious; shysharks, pyjama sharks and ghost sharks, flapnose houndsharks, frilled sharks, megamouth sharks, speckled guitarfish and ornate sleeper rays.



And while they are little known, they are a crucial part of a healthy ocean...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.