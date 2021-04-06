Man, woman from Timothy Valley gunned down in ‘targeted hit’

Numerous spent bullet cartridges, blood trickling down the road and a shocked crowd of onlookers painted a grim picture where three people were gunned down in broad daylight outside a popular bus depot in the usually quiet neighbourhood of Perridgevale at the weekend.



While police are still investigating the motive of the drive-by shooting, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Monday it had definitely been a targeted hit on a man and woman from Timothy Valley who had moments before bought bus tickets to Gauteng...

