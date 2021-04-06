Easter weekend incidents ‘back to normal’
Number of emergencies higher than in 2020, despite Covid restrictions, say paramedics
While at least seven people lost their lives on the province’s roads over the Easter weekend, the lockdown regulations did not have much of an impact on the number of people dying or needing emergency treatment.
With on-site consumption of alcohol permitted under lockdown restrictions and a more relaxed curfew time, people had taken advantage of the situation, medical staff and emergency workers said on Monday...
