Covid-19 indicators spike in KwaNobuhle
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's public health department has warned of a possible Covid-19 flare-up in KwaNobuhle after waste water tests there showed a spike in coronavirus indicators.
Metro spokesperson Robyn Rensburg said the tests were done at KwaNobuhle Waste Water Treatment Works as part of a proactive health surveillance programme installed at each of Nelson Mandela Bay’s sewage treatment plants...
