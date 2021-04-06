Be careful what you wish for, ANC cautions advocates for death penalty

The ANC has warned those who advocate the return of the death penalty to cease doing so.

This was said by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Tuesday at the commemoration of the anniversary of the death of freedom fighter Solomon Mahlangu 42 years ago.

They and other leaders visited the gallows at the Kgosi Mampuru prison, where Mahlangu took his last steps before he was hanged.

Mashatile and Duarte said those calling for the hanging of people to be reconsidered should visit the site of the gallows to learn how inhumane the death penalty was.

The debate on bringing back the death penalty often dominates public discourse whenever there is a much-publicised killing of a woman in an act of gender-based violence (GBV), described as “another pandemic” by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“There was a time when we had a lot of debate about the death penalty and there were people who were saying bring back the death penalty,” said Mashatile.