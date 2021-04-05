WATCH | Traffic officials snapped hitching a ride on highway trailer

Social media users caught Nelson Mandela Bay traffic officials hitchhiking on a modified trailer on the M4 in Gqeberha on Sunday.

The video drew a lot of criticism, with Facebook users demanding the officials be arrested for breaking the rules of the road.

The M4 is a busy stretch of freeway with motorists either coming from the Bluewater Bay side or others from Deal Party.

The traffic vehicle was videoed driving at a slow speed with two officials, one wearing full uniform and the other dressed formally, clinging onto the trailer.