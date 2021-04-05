Suspects sought after four shot dead at a Kwazakhele tavern

The Eastern Cape Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Gqeberha are on the hunt for two suspects allegedly involved in the shooting of four people at a tavern in Kwazakhele on Saturday night.

Pokice spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged that a grey VW Polo hatchback with two males occupants arrived at the tavern in Mjamba Street at about 8.15pm and started shooting randomly at people outside.

Three people, two men and a woman, were fatally injured while the fourth victim was gunned down while walking home from the tavern. He was shot not far away in another street, allegedly by the same suspects, Naidu said.

He succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The motive for the shooting and the identity of the suspects are unknown at this stage.

The deceased were identified as Lusanda Matebele (age unknown), Luyanda Steven Fumana, 36, Sisanda Cele (age unknown) and Sandile Ngqondo, 35.

All the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone who can assist police in the murder investigation and in tracking and tracing the suspects is asked to contact D/Lt Col Willie Mayi at the Provincial OCI on 082 697 5914 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

