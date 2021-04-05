Electrician caught in Lorraine substation explosion dies

The electrician who caught fire in an explosion at a Lorraine substation on Saturday has died.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality mayoral committee member for electricity and energy Luxolo Namette said on Monday the metro was deeply saddened by the passing of Fanie Hulme.

“The incident happened while he was working on site at the Arras Road distribution substation.

“He was replacing a fuse on a low voltage board when the switchgear exploded.

“It is with shock and sadness that we heard about the untimely passing of the official in the line of duty.

“Fanie Hulme was one of the few artisans who sacrificed his time to be on standby over the long weekend.

“He passed on in the line of duty, serving the community of Nelson Mandela Bay. We would like to send our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues,” Namette said.