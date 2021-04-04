Six arrested in separate incidents in Gqeberha

Six people were arrested on Saturday by members of the Gqeberha Flying Squad and the police anti-gang unit.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Sunday that, at about 8.15am on Saturday, Flying Squad members followed up on information of possible gangsters in possession of a firearm and a possible stolen vehicle in the Windvogel area.

According to Naidu members of the Flying Squad patrolled the area, keeping a lookout for a red Opel Kadett.

“As they tried to stop the car, the driver sped away. However, after a short chase, the vehicle was stopped in Second Street in Windvogel,” Naidu said.

One suspect jumped out and started running but was apprehended.

He was found with a firearm hidden in his sleeve of his hooded jacket.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Gelvandale two hours prior to the arrests, Naidu said.

A silver revolver with its serial number filed off was seized and it has been sent to ballistics for further analysis.

All five occupants of the Opel, aged between 22 and 38, were detained on a charge of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, while one suspect was also detained for possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

In a different incident, during the early hours of Saturday morning, anti-gang unit members arrested a 34 year-old man in possession of a firearm in Jennicker Street, Arcadia.

It is alleged that at about 2am members of the anti-gang unit were patrolling in Esterhuizen Street, Arcadia when they heard gun shots in the direction of Jennicker Street.

“On approaching Jennicker Street, the suspect was seen running with a firearm in his hand,” Naidu said.

He was later apprehended.

Ownership of the firearm is yet to be determined.

He has been detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and will appear in the magistrates’ court in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

HeraldLIVE