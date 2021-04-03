Innocent bystander, two others fatally shot in alleged hit
Two people were shot dead in an alleged hit murder on Friday.
An innocent bystander was also hit and died when the suspects opened fire. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.