Electrician set alight in Port Elizabeth substation explosion

An electrician was set alight after an explosion in a Lorraine substation on Saturday.

Resident Deon van der Merwe said he heard the explosion in the substation next door to him in Arras Road at about 1.15pm and knew immediately what it was.

“We've been without electricity since yesterday afternoon and I saw a municipal bakkie at the substation earlier so I knew they were working on the problem.”

He said when he heard the bank he ran to his gate and was still letting himself out when he saw the one electrician run out the building on fire.

“I shouted to him to roll and by the time I got out the neighbours from the other side were also there with a blanket to help put out the flames.”