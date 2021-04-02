Mother who 'concealed abuse of children' by boyfriend, 91, is granted bail

A 30-year-old mother of three accused of concealing the abuse of her children at the hands of her 91-year-old boyfriend has been granted bail of R1,000.

The woman, who is not being named to protect the identity of her children, appeared in the Bushbuckridge magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga on Thursday. She was charged with child neglect.

The police had spent days looking for her after being alerted to the alleged abuse suffered by the children.

“Her court appearance [stems] from a sad incident which was earlier reported by police last week, in which the woman is said to have had a tendency of leaving her three children — aged between two, five and 11 — alone in the house,” said Brig Leonard Hlathi.