You are skating on thin ice, magistrate tells fraud accused Anne Swanepoel
Disgraced former Bay attorney Anne Swanepoel was rapped over the knuckles on Wednesday by a Commercial Crimes Court magistrate for her line of questioning after failing in her application to have her own witness declared hostile. .
Swanepoel, who was disbarred from practising as an attorney in 2015, faces 11 charges including five counts of fraud as well as charges of theft amounting to R52,000, contempt of court and contravening the Attorneys Act...
