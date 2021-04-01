Would-be parents have right to bury remains of dead foetus: high court

Would-be parents have been given the right to bury the remains of a dead foetus, if they so wish, the Pretoria high court has ruled.

Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi declared sections of the Births and Deaths Registration Act (BDRA) — which effectively deems a foetus less than 26 weeks to be “medical waste” that must be incinerated — unconstitutional.

She has given parliament 12 months to amend the act but has ruled that in the interim, medical staff may, on request from parents, issue a death certificate to allow for burial.

The application was brought by The Voice of the Unborn Baby NPC and the Catholic Archdiocese of Durban against the ministers of home affairs and health.

They argued that BDRA — which only allows for a death certificate to be issued in “stillborn” cases, where the foetus is more than 26 weeks — was “insensitive, hurtful and disrespectful”.